Governor Evers declares State of Emergency in response to winter storm, cold

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Wisconsin in response to the ongoing winter storm and the pending dangerous wind chills that will blanket the state the rest of the week.

“I’m concerned about the safety and well-being of our residents as this major storm and bitter cold moves in,” said Gov. Evers. “I want to make sure all state assets are available, including the Wisconsin National Guard if needed, to help communities across the state and keep people warm and safe.”

The Governor’s Executive Order directs all state agencies to assist if there are any emergency response and recovery efforts associated with the snowstorm and cold. The order also gives Wisconsin’s Adjutant General Don Dunbar the authority to call to state active duty soldiers and airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local emergency responders if needed. This could include security, response and recovery missions.

State offices remain open to the public and to all State employees. State agencies will follow their inclement weather policies.