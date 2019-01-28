Lake-effect could push 8-inch snow total higher in Cedarburg: ‘We’re hoping the heaviest is behind us’

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg residents on Monday, Jan. 28 were busy cleaning up at least eight inches of snow, and lake-effect could push that total higher. First responders asked that people stay home, if possible.

“I feel like we’re standing in a beautiful snow globe right now,” Patty Clapper, Cedarburg.

A state of emergency was declared in Ozaukee County.

“We’re expecting a few more inches yet. We’re hoping the heaviest is behind us,” said Tom Wiza,director of Cedarburg’s Department of Public Works.

Wiza said crews would use treated salt ahead of potentially historic low temperatures Wednesday, Jan. 30. According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, we could see wind chills into the 20s and 30s below zero, with even colder wind chills Wednesday — in the 40s and 50s below zero, with a high temperature of -12.

“We’re hoping that’s going to be effective, even in those reduced temperatures,” said Wiza.

Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office asked that people not travel unless absolutely necessary, as snow continued to fall in parts of southeast Wisconsin into Monday afternoon and evening. Some businesses in downtown Cedarburg that are normally open on Mondays were closed due to the storm.

“There isn’t many times that Cedarburg, the streets are empty. It’s usually super crowded,” said Karen Lillie.

Lillie, who owns two stores in downtown Cedarburg, said Monday she hasn’t decided what her store hours would be Monday.

“We came out to shovel. I wasn’t planning to open, but people keep strolling in, so I guess we’ll stay open for a while,” said Lillie.

Others opted to try to make the most of the snow.

“It’s beautiful. Enjoy it! It’s not going to last,” said Clapper.

Crews with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office were busy dealing with reports of vehicles drifting on the roadway. FOX6 News was told they responded to 25 disabled vehicles and five crashes involving property damage — higher than average.