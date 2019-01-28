× Man accused of sexually assaulting 75-year-old who’s non-communicative at convalescent home

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A man faces charges for sexually assaulting a patient at a convalescent home in Connecticut.

Elias Saldana, 57, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree burglary.

Police said the suspect was also a patient at RegalCare of Southport, Connecticut.

Saldana was spotted leaving the room of a 75-year-old elderly patient who cannot communicate. An employee went into the patient’s room and found her adult diaper was open.

The employee then notified police.

Investigators said they examined scientific evidence and conducted interviews.

They said they learned that there were previous incidents where Saldana had accessed the patient’s room, specifically against the family’s wishes. Police said officials at the facility assured them that a safety plan was in place to prevent Saldana from approaching the victim.

They eventually learned that Saldana illegally entered the room and then sexually assaulted her.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Jan. 29.