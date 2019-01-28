Milwaukee Public Schools closed Tuesday ‘due to inclement weather’

Wind chill advisory for SE Wisconsin from 4 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday
Posted 7:07 pm, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, January 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 29 due to inclement weather.

This closure includes all after-school activities. Central locations will remain open, and staff should report. Principals and assistant principals should report to their school.

MPS was also closed on Monday, as a winter storm moved into southeast Wisconsin, prompting a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Bitterly cold temperatures were set to move in after the storm.

wind chill advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

wind chill warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to Noon Thursday.

