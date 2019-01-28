× Milwaukee Public Schools closed Tuesday ‘due to inclement weather’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 29 due to inclement weather.

This closure includes all after-school activities. Central locations will remain open, and staff should report. Principals and assistant principals should report to their school.

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 29 due to inclement weather. This closure includes all after-school activities. Central locations will remain open & staff should report. Principals & assistant principals should report to their school. Thank you & be safe. — Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) January 29, 2019

MPS was also closed on Monday, as a winter storm moved into southeast Wisconsin, prompting a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Bitterly cold temperatures were set to move in after the storm.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A wind chill warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to Noon Thursday.

CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 Forecast.