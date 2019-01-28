× Racine County buildings closed Monday due to winter weather conditions

RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has announced that county buildings will be closed on Monday, Jan. 28 due to severe weather conditions.

Buildings impacted by the closure include the Racine County Courthouse, Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, the Ives Grove Office Complex and the Western Racine County Service Center.

The county is urging residents to stay off the roads if possible. If traveling, please drive slowly, stay back from snow plows and keep headlights on.

“Public safety is our top priority. Residents should pay close attention to advisories and refrain from travel unless absolutely necessary,” Delagrave said.

County Executive Delagrave on Sunday also issued a declaration of emergency due to extreme weather conditions expected throughout the week. In addition to the snow Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts subzero temperatures and dangerously low wind chill values Tuesday through Friday.

“As dangerously cold temperatures persist, please be safe and check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially those who may be at greater risk,” Delagrave said.