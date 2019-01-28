× ‘#Ridiculous:’ Illinois State Police ticket driver traveling at 115 miles per hour in snow

ILLINOIS — Illinois State Police took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 28 to share an example of what not to do when driving in the snow.

Police said they ticketed a driver who was traveling at 115 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone — with snow/slush on the road.

According to police, the woman was arrested and jailed on Sunday night.

Police shared a photo of the ticket, and this message on Facebook:

1️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ mph in a 3️⃣5️⃣ mph. Take that in for a second. She was caught in town last night. In town. With snow/slush on the road. If you think we don’t patrol in town, you’re mistaken. And if you think you won’t get in a bad crash in town because the speed limits are low and you’re a good driver, think again. Just remember there are people like this driving next to you. ⬇️ #Ridiculous