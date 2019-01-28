× Wahlburgers, subject of an A&E reality show, coming to The Corners of Brookfield this summer 🍔

BROOKFIELD — Wahlburgers is coming to The Corners of Brookfield in the summer of 2019!

The announcement was made on Monday, Jan. 28.

The restaurant debuted in October of 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts, and was the subject of an A&E reality show.

It’ll feature signature burgers, made-from-scratch sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options and a full bar, including specialty drinks like adult frappes and floats.

The food is crafted by Chef Paul Wahlburger, and the restaurant “offers a fun, casual music-filled atmosphere where guests, like family, share great food, a few laughs and lots of love.”

It’ll be open daily for lunch and dinner.

CLICK HERE to view the food/drink menus and/or to apply for a job.