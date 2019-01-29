× ‘Adjust your speed:’ Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of black ice on roads

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists is exercise caution when traveling on interstates and expressways due to patches of black ice covering areas throughout the freeway system.

“Remember to monitor road conditions and adjust your speed to an appropriate level, maintain a safe following distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, and ensure that you are aware of the location of emergency vehicles and personnel at work,” said officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

This, as the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory and wind chill warning for all counties in Wisconsin beginning Tuesday morning, Jan. 29. Here is the breakdown:

Wind chill advisory from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Tuesday

Wind chill warning from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday.

A wind chill warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

CLICK HERE for the complete FOX6 Weather forecast.