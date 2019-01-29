Blood donations at critically low levels due to extreme cold: ‘It’s going to start impacting patient care’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Extremely cold temperatures are also impacting a crucial need in Wisconsin. Versiti Bloodcenter of Wisconsin needs your help, now more than ever.

"We're at a point where we're going to have a hard time supporting our hospitals for blood so it is going to start impacting patient care," said Waseem Anani, associate medical director.

Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin supplies 56 hospitals in the state, and depends on 800 units of blood per-day.

"With everything going on we've seen a drop in about 200 people a day," said Anani.

Associate Medical Director Waseem Anani, says the frigid forecast is discouraging donors and affecting their supply.

"There could be surgeries that could be put on hold, and if there's ever an emergency we're going to have a hard time responding to it and providing blood for people who may need it," said Anani.

A shortage that Anani says does not happen often.

"It's been over a year now that we've had a critical shortage like this," Anani said.

Anani is encouraging people who can travel safely to visit their nearest donor center, or to make an appointment at a later date.

"The need is still going to be there, especially coming into the weekend it's going to be really tough to provide people with blood," said Anani.

Preparing for emergencies and saving lives, one unit at a time.

"There's injuries that are happening specifically with the cold weather and we need to be prepared for anyone that may come in," said Anani.

Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin will be open Wednesday, Jan. 30 despite the extreme cold and is planning extended hours Thursday and Friday.

CLICK HERE to set up an appointment.