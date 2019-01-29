× Brookfield Square Mall to close through Thursday at noon ‘due to inclement weather’

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Square will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 and remain closed through noon Thursday, Jan. 31 due to inclement weather, officials announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Hours may vary for stores and restaurants with exterior entrances. Guests are asked to please call ahead.

Mall officials said in the release they would continue to monitor the weather and post changes/updates on the mall’s Facebook page and website.

Here’s a breakdown:

Tuesday, Jan. 29: Closing early at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30: Closed all day

Thursday, Jan. 31: Opening at noon