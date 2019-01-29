‘Busy morning:’ Deep freeze creates black ice, dangerous conditions across SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Southeast Wisconsin's deep freeze is keeping police busy. It's causing major problems on the roads with spin-outs and crashes happening all over our viewing area. In Menomonee Falls, it was especially problematic with 15 crashes in just two hours.

I-43 northbound at Mequon Road was partially shut down for several hours Tuesday morning, Jan. 29 after a ten-car pileup.

"It was pretty much just cars everywhere," said a tow truck driver.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office reports the crash sent two people to the hospital. It's a scene all too common throughout our area.

"We had a bit of a busy morning," said Captain Jeff Knop, Menomonee Fall Police Department.

Officers are currently out with 4 crashes and 3 vehicles in ditches, the roads are very slick, please use caution if traveling today. DPW is out in force, but traditional salt treatment is less effective in these very cold temperatures. — Menomonee Falls Police Department (@MenoFallsPolice) January 29, 2019

In Menomonee Falls, police say slick conditions proved especially dangerous.

"Approximately 15 weather-related traffic incidents that our officers responded to this morning," said Captain Knop.

Captain Jeff Knop says those accidents all occurred between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Four of those crashes took place all within a 20-minute period on I-41 alone.

"It's crashes that are causing damage. In one case, we had one personal injury accident as well," Knop said.

Knop says that person is expected to be OK, but he couldn't elaborate on the details. One tool that's been effective for the department this winter is Twitter.

Menomonee Falls Police Department joined Twitter in December, and officers have been updating the public on road conditions, backup and accidents in real-time.

Things have settled down on I-41, all lanes are clear. Thank you and be safe. — Menomonee Falls Police Department (@MenoFallsPolice) January 29, 2019

"There is nothing that works better than one neighbor watching out for another neighbor," said Knop.

Wrecks in Waukesha County, also caused backups on I-94 near Bluemound Road. And the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office sent a warning about black ice -- also along I-43 northbound -- with crews "working throughout the night" to clear it.