MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Cedar Teeth Pizza in Milwaukee. Cedar Teeth Pizza makes frozen pizzas from scratch. Brian spent the morning learning the meaning behind their name and how they got their start.
Cedar Teeth makes frozen pizzas from scratch
-
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Built on the concept of coal-fired brick oven pizza
-
At Peter Sciortino Bakery they ‘make all of our products from scratch daily’
-
Taste the tradition: Barbiere’s Italian Inn serves Italian favorites like pizza and pasta
-
‘Come for the doughnuts… stay for the pizza’ at Cranky’s in Wauwatosa
-
‘Energy and authenticity:’ Crossroads Collective is a food hall full of local flavors
-
-
‘We love good food:’ Prepping Thanksgiving pies at Palomino Bar
-
Troubadour Bakery ‘is a retail and wholesale bakery located in Milwaukee’
-
9 Pizza Hut restaurants shut down due to licensing issues reopen
-
Scardina Specialities makes homemade sausages including ‘Milwaukee’s best Italian sausage’
-
Festive Friday Eves ‘celebrates an exciting series of six, free family-oriented evening events’
-
-
Not your classic pizza: Have you ever heard of the Heavy Metal Parking Lot Pizza?
-
9 Pizza Hut restaurants in Milwaukee closed due to licensing issue
-
Not your average florist: Alt’s is an antique, floral and custom build shop