× Cold weather emergency: Waukesha County Courthouse, offices closed Wednesday, Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Courthouse and county offices will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31 due to the extreme cold.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow announced the closures in a news release Tuesday afternoon. He said the closure was due to “a stretch of anticipated cold weather that has been described by the National Weather Service as historic.”

A wind chill warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, running through noon Thursday. The FOX6 Weather Experts say we could see the coldest air in decades — with wind chills potentially dropping to the -50s at times.

CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 Forecast.

Court matters in Waukesha County would be rescheduled as a result of the closure.

County offices will reopen on Friday, Feb. 1, at 8 a.m.

County Executive Farrow said all 24-hour operations, such as the Communication Center, Waukesha County Jail, Mental Health Center and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department would not be affected by the closure, and would maintain their regular schedule.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

CLICK HERE for a complete, updated Closings list.