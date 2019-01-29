‘Come out and give:’ Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donations
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The American Red Cross is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations.
“Disruptions to blood and platelet donations jeopardize the availability of blood for patients who depend on transfusions for survival,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We’re grateful for all those who have come out to give since we issued our emergency call earlier this month and now urge others to come out and give to prevent delays in essential medical care.”
All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, are urgently needed to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. Donation appointments can be easily scheduled by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 29-Feb. 28
Dodge
Beaver Dam
1/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St
2/18/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Technical College, 700 Gould St
Iron Ridge
2/19/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Mayville
1/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Watertown
1/30/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Elementary School, W4712 County Rd O
Waupun
2/21/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
2/5/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave
Oakfield
3/1/2019: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street
Ripon
2/14/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St
2/19/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Jefferson
2/13/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
2/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St
Lake Mills
1/29/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
2/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo Elementary School, 810 N Monroe St
Watertown
2/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
2/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Milwaukee
Cudahy
2/21/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave
Milwaukee
1/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
2/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manpower, 100 Manpower Pl.
2/8/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St
2/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch – Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd
2/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
2/22/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
2/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave
2/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Avenue
2/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
Wauwatosa
2/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bergstrom Hall, 2900 North Menomonee River Pkwy
West Allis
2/7/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
2/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
2/15/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W
_______________
Racine
Union Grove
1/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
2/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Sheboygan
2/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
2/6/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H
2/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
2/8/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
3/1/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.
Whitewater
2/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Middle School, 401 S Elizabeth St
_______________
Washington
Jackson
2/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Kewaskum
3/1/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln
West Bend
2/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
1/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
2/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
Butler
2/4/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave
Hartland
2/15/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Mukwonago
2/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational Church of Mukwonago, 231 Roberts Dr
Muskego
2/22/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
2/4/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
Oconomowoc
2/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
2/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
2/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd
2/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main
2/14/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/21/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/28/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Waukesha
2/4/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ethnos360 Bible Institute, 606 Arcadian Avenue
2/12/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.