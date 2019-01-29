× ‘Come out and give:’ Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donations

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The American Red Cross is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations.

“Disruptions to blood and platelet donations jeopardize the availability of blood for patients who depend on transfusions for survival,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We’re grateful for all those who have come out to give since we issued our emergency call earlier this month and now urge others to come out and give to prevent delays in essential medical care.”

All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, are urgently needed to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. Donation appointments can be easily scheduled by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 29-Feb. 28

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

2/18/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Technical College, 700 Gould St

Iron Ridge

2/19/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Mayville

1/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Watertown

1/30/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Elementary School, W4712 County Rd O

Waupun

2/21/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

2/5/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

Oakfield

3/1/2019: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street

Ripon

2/14/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

2/19/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

2/13/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

2/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Lake Mills

1/29/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

2/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo Elementary School, 810 N Monroe St

Watertown

2/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

2/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

2/21/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Milwaukee

1/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

2/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manpower, 100 Manpower Pl.

2/8/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

2/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch – Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

2/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

2/22/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

2/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave

2/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Avenue

2/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

Wauwatosa

2/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bergstrom Hall, 2900 North Menomonee River Pkwy

West Allis

2/7/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

2/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

2/15/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

_______________

Racine

Union Grove

1/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

2/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

2/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/6/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

2/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

2/8/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

3/1/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.

Whitewater

2/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Middle School, 401 S Elizabeth St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

2/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Kewaskum

3/1/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

West Bend

2/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

1/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

2/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

Butler

2/4/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Hartland

2/15/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Mukwonago

2/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational Church of Mukwonago, 231 Roberts Dr

Muskego

2/22/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

2/4/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

2/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

2/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

2/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

2/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main

2/14/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/21/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/28/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

2/4/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ethnos360 Bible Institute, 606 Arcadian Avenue

2/12/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave