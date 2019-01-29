× ‘Domestic violence related:’ Woman in custody following shooting near 24th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a domestic violence related shooting that happened Monday, Jan. 28. It happened around 5:15 p.m. near 24th and Chambers.

According to police, the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, is in custody.

The case is continuing to be investigated and will be presented to the DA in the next couple of days.