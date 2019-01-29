× Free hot chocolate available for Marcus Theatres moviegoers through Feb. 1

MILWAUKEE — Now through Friday, Feb. 1, warm up with a movie and a free hot chocolate from Marcus Theatres. The offer is valid at all Marcus Theatres locations.

Along with free hot chocolate, Marcus Theatres says guests can enjoy:

Head under the sea with “The Little Mermaid,” now playing through Thursday, January 31, for just $5! Additional titles in the series include “Lilo & Stich” (2/1-2/3), “Tangled” (2/8-2/10) and “Beauty and the Beast” (2/14-2/18) $6 Student Thursday: Students and faculty can see any movie for just $6, plus receive free popcorn

