How to keep your furnace, pipes working during the cold snap

MILWAUKEE — The arctic blast in southeast Wisconsin is forcing many folks inside. There’s a group of people constantly headed out: workers in the plumbing and heating industry have been busy more than ever.

From furnace issues to frozen pipes, workers are seeing it all. The bitter cold may be happening outside, but the effects can be felt inside and lead to major problems.

Ricky Nelson, with Ricky’s Plumbing and Heating Service, was able to tend to his hoe before an issue got costly.

“It could have been a very expensive thing,” said Nelson.

One morning, John Jones…

“Came in the kitchen and turned on my hot water and cold water and it was not working,” Jones said. “I’m like what could possibly be going on?”

Frozen pipes was the problem. Nelson rushed over to repair it — thawing it out and installing proper installation around the pipes.

“All kind of worked out perfectly for me,” said Jones.

Jones learned a valuable lesson when dealing with these sub-zero temperatures.

“Because they are abnormally cold conditions,” said Jones. “I’ll leave it on so it drips just a little bit so it keeps the valve open, lines open and water flowing,” said Jones.

Nelson says to ensure pipes stay warm, also take it a few steps further.

“Just open up a cabinet door, let the heat get back in that wall area. Or if you have drop ceiling, take some lose and let the heat get up in there,” said Nelson.

While he was able to get things flowing smoothly inside, Nelson says homeowners also need to pay attention to the pipes outside.

“The biggest issues I’ve had with furnaces is people doing the snowblower. It clogs up the pipes with snow, it shuts down the furnace,” Nelson said.

The key is to also keep your thermostat at a warm temperature, about 69 or 70 degrees, to help avoid the freezing.