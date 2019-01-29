× Lyft offers free rides to warming shelters in Milwaukee, Madison amid the bitter cold

MILWAUKEE — Lyft drivers were set to offer free rides to warming shelters in Milwaukee and Madison amid the bitter cold through Friday, Feb. 1.

A wind chill warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, running through noon Thursday. The FOX6 Weather Experts say we could see the coldest air in decades — with wind chills potentially dropping to the -50s at times.

Lyft partnered with United Way and 211 to provide the free rides to warming shelters.

Those seeking transportation to warming shelters were asked to use the code WIJAYDEN19 for a free ride up to $25, valid through Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

This is part of Lyft’s “Relief Rides” program.

