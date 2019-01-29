Marshfield police ‘postpone’ criminal behavior due to extreme cold

MARSHFIELD — Bitterly cold temperatures across Wisconsin have closed businesses and schools. So cold, the Marshfield Police Department decided to cancel all criminal activity until further notice.

The department shared the update on their Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 29, saying “Due to the extreme and dangerously cold temps, all criminal behavior has been postponed and we are asking the doltish to stay in hiding until further notice.”

The playful post has received a lot of attention, gaining more than 1,000 reactions in less than two hours.

Let us all follow the cancellation and refrain from all criminal behavior.