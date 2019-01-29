× Medical examiner releases cause of death for man found immersed in lagoon

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office released on Tuesday, Jan. 29 the cause of death for Maxwell Beyer of Greenfield. He is the 27-year-old man who was found dead, partially immersed in a lagoon on the property of the Milwaukee County Medical Complex on Friday, Dec. 28. Officials say he was intoxicated.

The medical examiner says Beyer died from “environmental hypothermia.” Records indicate the temperature at the time of the scene was about 30°F — and a wet snow was falling.

Beyer was known to be homeless.