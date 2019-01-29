× Milwaukee County Courthouse to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to cold

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Courthouse will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31 due to the bitter cold temperatures in southeast Wisconsin.

Because of the closure — and the closure which happened on Monday, Jan. 28 — criminal cases will be rescheduled in the following manner:

If you had a case scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28, the parties on the case shall report to the same branch the following Monday, Feb. 4 for rescheduling.

If you had a case scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 30, the parties on the case shall report to the same branch the following Wednesday, Feb. 6 for rescheduling.

If you had a case scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 31, the parties on the case shall report to the same branch the following Thursday, Feb. 7 for rescheduling.