‘Stay inside: ‘Mayor Tom Barrett, health officials talk about preparations for bitter cold

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett and city health officials held a news conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 29 to talk about preparations for the bitter cold that is expected to blanket the Midwest the next two to three days. CLICK HERE for the complete FOX6 Weather forecast.

“This is not the night for anyone to stay outside,” the mayor said.

Mayor Barrett offered a list of items he strongly encouraged residents to read through — to stay safe during the dangerously cold temperatures. Those include:

Minimize time spent outdoors Wear appropriate clothing and cover exposed skin Be aware of the symptoms of frostbite Stay hydrated Be sure your vehicle’s fuel tank is at least half full and the battery is charged Heat your home with devices approved for indoor use only Check on family members, friends, neighbors Don’t forget your pets — get them in and out of the cold quickly

The mayor indicated members of the Milwaukee Police Department will be checking on the homeless in the city.