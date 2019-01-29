× Milwaukee Public Schools closed Wednesday ‘due to inclement weather’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 30 due to inclement weather.

All schools and district offices are closed as well as all district after school, recreation and athletic programs and events.

ALERT: Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 30 due to inclement weather. All schools and district offices are closed as well as all district after school, recreation and athletic programs and events. Thank you and be safe. — Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) January 29, 2019

It’s the fourth straight school day classes have been canceled for MPS students. The district closed schools on Friday, Jan. 25, Monday, Jan. 28, Tuesday, Jan. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 30.

