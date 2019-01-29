× Milwaukee to feel coldest temperatures since 1996

MILWAUKEE — This week, Milwaukee will experience the coldest air in two decades.

Back on Feb. 3, 1996 the FOX6 Weather Experts say the temperature dropped to -26 degrees.

On Wednesday, Jan. 30 temperatures will reach as low as -20 degrees by sunrise, with a wind chill of -55 in some spots.

Parts of southeast Wisconsin are also under a wind chill warning — an alert that hasn’t been issued in our area since Jan. of 2014.

FOX6 Weather Experts say a wind chill warning is issued when the temperatures are -35 degrees and colder. However, don’t compare wind chills before the year 2000. The National Weather Service changed the way wind chill was calculated, so what was -80 wind chill pre-2000, is now -55.

We probably won’t reach the lowest temperature ever recorded for Milwaukee — but we’ll be very close.