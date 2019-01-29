× Over 200 salt trucks deployed Tuesday morning to tackle snowy conditions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works has deployed 286 pieces of equipment to address both arterial routes and the residential areas Tuesday morning, Jan. 29. At 4 a.m. salting of the arterial routes began to prepare for the morning commute.

Alternate Side Parking will be in effect again Tuesday, Jan. 28. Motorists are to park their vehicle on the ODD numbered side of the street from 11 p.m. to 6 am.

While this is citywide, please understand this is not the policy for all streets. Posted signs take precedence. Also there is NO Parking on thoroughfares and streets with bus routes during the overnight hours from 11 p.m to 6 a.m. Milwaukee.gov/Parking is always a good resource.

Garbage and recycling collections are suspended Monday, January 28 through Wednesday, Jan 30 as DPW Sanitation employees will be deployed actively working to clear snow. Collections will resume tentatively Thursday, Jan 31.