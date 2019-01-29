× Police: Convicted sex offender Matthew Bohmann released in Muskego on Tuesday

MUSKEGO — Muskego police are letting the public know about the Jan. 29 release of convicted sex offender Matthew Bohmann.

Bohmann, 20, was convicted in 2017 for repeated sexual assault of a child and first degree sexual assault in Waukesha County. Officials say Bohmann has served his prison sentence — and will now be living at a residence on Oak Hill Dr. in Muskego. He will be a life registrant with the sex offender registry — and has submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement.

Bohmann is not to have any unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim, and he is not to purchase, possess or consumer any alcohol or drugs. He will also be on GPS for his lifetime.

Bohmann is described as a male, white, 5’11” tall, about 134 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he has tattoos on his upper left arm that read, “Blood makes you related, loyalty makes you family.” There is also a knight tattoo and a ribbon tattoo.

For more information on this sex offender or any other offender, you are encouraged to visit the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.