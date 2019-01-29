× Racine County buildings closed to public Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday

RACINE — Racine County buildings will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Jan. and on Thursday morning, Jan. 31 due to extreme weather conditions. Officials are anticipating reopening the buildings at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Buildings impacted by the closure include the Racine County Courthouse, Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, the Ives Grove Office Complex and the Western Racine County Service Center.w

The decision to close was based on unique circumstances presented ith a historically-cold forecast.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued the following statement in a news release:

“The safety of Racine County residents and Racine County employees is my first priority. This is an extraordinarily hazardous weather event, particularly for our most vulnerable population which Racine County serves every day. The people of southeastern Wisconsin are incredibly resilient; however, this weather should be taken seriously, and I encourage people of all ages to exercise caution in these extreme weather conditions.”

Any updated closures will be posted on the Racine County web site, social media pages and through local media outlets.