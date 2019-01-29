× Repairers of the Breach open 24 hours to shelter Milwaukee’s homeless from extreme cold

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Repairers of the Breach announced the warming shelter would be open 24 hours a day from Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 31 due to the extreme cold.

Repairers of the Breach shelters Milwaukee’s homeless.

The center, located at 14th and Vliet is typically open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The center’s website says it is “Greater Milwaukee’s only daytime refuge and resource center for homeless adults.”

A wind chill warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, running through noon Thursday. The FOX6 Weather Experts say we could see the coldest air in decades — with wind chills potentially dropping to the -50s at times.

Repairers of the Breach relies on your generous donations year-round to feed, comfort and clothe their members.

