Southwest Air: Service to Mitchell Intl. Airport, others may be disrupted due to bitter cold temperatures

MILWAUKEE — Bitter cold temperatures have prompted Southwest Airlines to indicate service may be shut down at multiple airports possibly through Friday, Feb. 1. This shut down affects flights in and out of Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport, Chicago Midway and Minneapolis/St. Paul.
Southwest Airlines is encouraging anyone with flights out of the affected cities to check your flight status and explore rebooking options as soon as possible. CLICK HERE for more information on this developing story.
