Southwest Air: Service to Mitchell Intl. Airport, others may be disrupted due to bitter cold temperatures

MILWAUKEE — Bitter cold temperatures have prompted Southwest Airlines to indicate service may be shut down at multiple airports possibly through Friday, Feb. 1. This shut down affects flights in and out of Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport, Chicago Midway and Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Due to forecasted winter weather conditions, service to Chicago Midway, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis/St. Paul may be disrupted through Friday, February 1. Check your flight status and explore rebooking options: https://t.co/HcX6iknV9r pic.twitter.com/DMTl39an3D — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 28, 2019

Southwest Airlines is encouraging anyone with flights out of the affected cities to check your flight status and explore rebooking options as soon as possible.