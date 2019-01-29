× State of emergency: Gov. Evers orders state offices closed on Wednesday amid extreme cold

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in response to the winter storm and potentially life-threatening temperatures. Gov. Evers also directed state agencies to close state government offices for public business with limited exceptions.

“It’s critically important that we’re ensuring the people of Wisconsin and our public employees are safe in these dangerous weather conditions,” said Gov. Evers. “I am urging people to prepare for this severe weather and to exercise caution when traveling or going outdoors.”

In a news release, Gov. Evers said extreme wind chill values at -30 to -50 degrees below zero mixed with heavy snowfall present imminent threats and dangerous, life-threatening conditions.

Gov. Evers declared the state of emergency Monday in anticipation of the storm.

Executive Order #7 directs state agencies to close state government offices for public business on Wednesday, Jan. 30, excluding essential emergency response, public health and public safety employees. It also directs all state agencies utilize all available means to ensure employee safety including alternative work options.

The Wisconsin State Capitol will remain open to the public.