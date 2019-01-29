× ‘Stay off the roads’ if you can: Dodge County Highway Department to limit staff’s exposure to elements

DODGE COUNTY — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 29 asked that everyone please stay off the road, and stay indoors if at all possible through Thursday, Jan. 31 amid the wind chill warning, in effect until noon Thursday.

The sheriff, in contact with Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field, said the highway department would limit the staff’s exposure to the elements, and focus strictly on US, state and major county highways. They noted that less traveled highways would likely not be able to be plowed, and may “drift shut” as a result of high winds. They said “some roads may become impassable until weather conditions improve.”

Sheriff Schmidt noted road salt is “vastly ineffective” during the extreme cold. He said highway crews were using sand as they were able, but “there is only so much the highway department can do to improve road conditions during this extreme weather.”

Those who need to travel were asked to please stay on US and state highways as much as possible, “in hopes that no one becomes stranded in the road, or slides into a ditch.” It’s also very important to ensure you have a full tank of gas, proper clothing and an emergency kit in your vehicle.

The sheriff said squads would still be patrolling to provide assistance as necessary, but if you become stranded, you place them in danger as they come to assist you.

Sheriff Schmidt urged businesses and organizations to consider closing or rescheduling events, and asked that everyone please check on friends and neighbors to ensure they’re safe.

