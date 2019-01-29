× Tips to keep your car moving in bitterly cold temperatures

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31 are days you don’t want to be outside. However, if you have to be, you certainly don’t want to get stuck in it. FOX6 News spoke with some experts with cold weather tips to keep your vehicle operational.

Starting your car in the extreme cold will be easier said than done when outside temperatures are below zero.

“When it’s real cold out people have a tendency to think that their car is not going to start the next morning,” said Larry Pelman, Andrew Chevrolet.

In order to keep your vehicle alive, FOX6 News spoke with the experts about what you’ll need to do.

“Well the number one thing is you got to make sure it has gas in it. That’s the number one thing, make sure you have gas. You want to have at least half a tank of gas in your car,” said Pelman.

To keep your car moving, it will take more than just a full tank of gas.

“Before you even kick it over you want to turn your key to the auxiliary position. Let the computer sense the coldness before you kick it over,” said Pelman.

Newer model cars are more computer than machine, so letting the devices inside warm up will go a long way to keep things moving forward.

“Make sure your battery is up to date. If it’s an older battery, once it gets cold out, the cold will drain your battery,” said Pelman.

To top off this recipe for success, supervise your car while you run it on idle for a few minutes, before taking it on the road.

“If it does have a remote start, use that. That’s the number one best thing to use,” said Pelman.

After all that, you just have to put it in drive and get going.

Keeping all of that in mind, you’ll want to start your car whether you plan on using it or not at least twice a day during the cold temperatures. Drive it around the block for ten minutes in the morning and then again at night to make sure it will be ready for you the next morning.