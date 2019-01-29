× Too cold, even for the Ice Castles, which will be closed Wednesday due to dangerous temperatures

LAKE GENEVA — With a wind chill warning set to take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 through noon Thursday, Jan. 31, officials have opted to close the Lake Geneva Ice Castles Wednesday, Jan. 30, due to the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. The FOX6 Weather Experts say wind chills could drop to the -50s at times.

“The health and safety of our guests and our staff is our number one priority,” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis in a news release. “No one should be outdoors for an extended amount of time in extreme sub-zero temperatures.”

Those who had already purchased tickets for Wednesday received an email and text message Monday afternoon notifying them of the weather-related closure. Ticket holders received a refund and have been given the opportunity to reschedule their visit.

“The decision to close Wednesday was made in the best interest of our guests and staff,” Davis said. “Ice Castles depends on the cold weather to operate, so it’s rare that we close because of cold temperatures. But the forecasted freezing temperatures would not only make for a poor experience for our guests, it could make for a dangerous one.”

Currently, officials said the plan is to open the winter experience Thursday, Jan. 31, in time for Lake Geneva’s annual Winterfest.