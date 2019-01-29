× We Energies offers reminders amid the bitter cold: ‘Never use the stove or oven for heat’

MILWAUKEE — With a wind chill warning set to take effect as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 through noon on Thursday, Jan. 31, We Energies officials offered some reminders for homeowners, in an effort to keep you safe inside when it’s cold outside.

• Call We Energies immediately if your power goes out. The emergency number is 800-662-4797.

• If you smell natural gas, go to another location and call our emergency number 800-261-5325.

• Never use the stove or oven for heat.

• Never run a generator of any kind inside your home – even in the garage. They can release carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can cause serious injury or death.

• Keep space heaters on a level surface and at least 6 feet away from blankets, furniture, drapes and other combustible materials.

• Only use newer model space heaters with auto shut off features.

• Check in on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly, to make certain they’re safe and they have heat.

• Open the curtains when the sun is out and use the sunlight to help warm your home. Close curtains on windows that don’t face the sun. Close all curtains at night to help retain heat and cut down on drafts from windows.

• If your furnace stops running, contact a qualified heating contractor.

CLICK HERE for a list of steps you can take to manage your energy bill in the extreme cold.