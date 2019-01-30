86-year-old man in critical condition following house fire in Township of Lisbon

WAUKESHA COUNTY — An 86-year-old man is in critical conditional following a house fire in the Township of Lisbon Tuesday night, Jan. 29. One deputy was also treated and released from the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called out to a home on Good Hope Road around 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies began to check the residence for any occupants — but due to the heavy smoke and flames were not able to get inside. Lisbon Fire Department arrived on scene and entered the residence, locating an 86-year-old man in the bedroom. He was rescued from the residence and transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He is currently in critical condition.

One Deputy was also treated and released from the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.