Baby sitter sentenced to prison in death of 5-month-old who suffered severe head trauma

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A baby sitter was sentenced to prison for the death of a baby boy in 2017.

Kaden Krause was 5 months old when he was killed by his baby sitter, Amanda Vernitsky.

Krause's mother spoke in court Wednesday, Jan. 30, calling Vernitsky a monster, adding she's caused her friends and family extreme heartache.

Vernitsky, of Schuylkill Haven, arrived at her sentencing at the Schuylkill County Courthouse -- convicted of third-degree murder for killing Krause in June of 2017 while baby-sitting him at her home.

She pleaded no contest to the crime. While she did not admit guilt with her plea, she was sentenced as if she did. A judge then sentenced her to 14 years in prison.

"At first, when we were told, we were a little shocked that it was so low, but given the circumstances of everything and not having to go to trial, we're very happy with it," said Kara Honicker, the boy's mother.

Vernitsky originally told police Krause fell on the floor and was unresponsive. An autopsy showed otherwise. According to court papers, the boy died from severe head trauma.

When Vernitsky left the courtroom, a cheer erupted from more than two dozen family members and friends of Krause's mother. Many of the supporters wore T-shirts reading, "I wear blue for Kaden, #justiceforkaden, stand up to child abuse."

"I wouldn't be standing here if it weren't for our families and our friends. They have provided the utmost support through everything from Day One. From the first day it happened, everybody just took me under their wing and they've been there nonstop, anytime, day or night for us, and there's no amount of thanks we can give to them for that," Honicker said.

Honicker said around 500 T-shirts were sold to raise awareness of child abuse.