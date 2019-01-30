‘Be safe out there:’ Mayor Barrett says city’s goal is to resume normal operations on Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, flanked by other senior staff, offered an update on Wednesday, Jan. 30 on how the city is handling the bitter cold temperatures that have blanketed most of the Midwest.

The mayor indicated the goal is to resume normal operations for the most part on Thursday, Jan 31. Barrett has instructed department heads to exercise discretion about how to handle operations — even as the temperatures remain frigid through Thursday.

“The main message I have of course is please continue to stay safe, be safe out there, stay safe. Please be careful when you’re out there,” Barrett said.

Jeff Polenske of the Milwaukee DPW told reporters the city is finishing up the snow cleanup on residential streets. Because of this, garbage services will remain suspended through Thursday. Officials anticipate they will be back to normal on Friday — and crews will work into the weekend to get caught up.