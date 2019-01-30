× Brewers announce complete 2019 promotional schedule

MILWAUKEE — It may be bitterly cold but spring is on the horizon and with that brings baseball season. The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Jan. 30 announced the complete promotional schedule for the 2019 season.

According to a news release from the Crew, with six Theme Nights, seven Community Nights and 13 big gate giveaways, there’s something for everybody to enjoy at Miller Park this season.

The news release says bobbleheads of Jesús Aguilar, Yasmani Grandal and Christian Yelich with his National League MVP and Silver Slugger awards are just some of the items Brewers fans have the opportunity to bring home this season. Others include a Brewers-themed fanny pack and a Cecil Cooper replica jersey.

Among the six Theme Night ticket packages available for purchase this year, fans have the chance to take home a Brewers flannel shirt with the Cabin Fever ticket package on March 30 and an Orlando Calrissian bobblehead with the Star Wars Night ticket package on May 4.

Notable Community Nights on the schedule for 2019 include Pride Night on June 5, when members of the Crew who purchase a special ticket package will receive a Brewers pride hat, and the annual Cerveceros Night on July 13, when fans who purchase a special ticket package will bring home a Cerveceros Sugar Skull bobblehead. The 14th annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game will take place on June 7, when the Crew will don vintage Milwaukee Bears uniforms and recognize former Negro Leagues players in a pregame ceremony. Fans who purchase this special ticket package will receive an item to be announced at a later date.

In addition, a number of special ticket offers are returning, including 5-County Fridays, when residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties save 50% on tickets, and Kids & Seniors Discount Days, when kids 14 and under and seniors 60 years of age or older have access to half-price tickets. Student Nights are also back this season, allowing high school and college students to purchase discounted tickets for all Friday home games in 2019.

The complete 2019 promotional schedule can be found at brewers.com/promotions. Fans can guarantee their tickets now to receive this season’s big gate giveaways with the purchase of a 10-Pack or greater membership, or wait until single-game tickets go on sale.

Theme Night and Community Night ticket packages, which include a seat to the game and a special promotional item, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5. For the full list and complete details regarding this season’s Theme Nights and Community Nights, visit brewers.com/themenights.