Coast Guard rescues 7 stranded on ice in Sturgeon Bay, amid -30° wind chills

STURGEON BAY — Coast Guard officials on Tuesday, Jan. 29 rescued seven people who became stranded on ice approximately one mile northeast of Snake Island in Sturgeon Bay.

According to a news release from Coast Guard officials, the seven people were in an ice shanty, and were unable to make it back to shore due to difficulties with their “utility task vehicle” and the weather. The release noted the temperature was -4° and the wind chill was -30°. There were also large snow drifts on scene.

Coast Guard and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials responded with airboats. The seven people were loaded into two boats, and transported to shore. They suffered no apparent injuries.

In the release, Coast Guard officials warned against going out on the ice — with risks to you and to first responders including hypothermia, frostbite and death. They said symptoms leading to hypothermia can reduce motor and brain function, limiting your ability to call for help.