Consumer Reports: How to prevent frozen pipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once the temperatures start dropping outside, you should take measures inside to keep your pipes warm and water running. Consumer Reports has some advice on what you can do if your pipes have problems in the cold weather. A small crack in a pipe can cause $5,000 or more in water damage.

First thing if a water pipe bursts in your your home, you should stop the water flow. Turn off the water at the main shut-off valve. Every member of your household should know where that valve is. Typically, it's on the front wall of your basement next to a vertical copper or PVC pipe. Older homes often have a gate valve that needs to be turned to the right to shut it off. If you have a ball valve, it will turn just a quarter of the way to the right. When the handle is parallel to the pipe, it's open. If the handle is perpendicular, it's closed.

To help prevent more damage, open a few faucets to prevent additional crack. Just a drip will do. Flowing water brings warmer water into the pipe reducing the chance of freezing. The open faucet, also, releases the pressure downstream of the freeze point reducing the possibility of bursting another pipe.

In this story Read more from Consumer Reports

If a pipe bursts, it's important to be safe. If there's water on the floor and you have plugged in appliances, stay clear. Contact a professional -- a plumber or water clean up service -- before risking electrical shock. He or she will shut off the breakers.

If you foresee water damage to wood floors, drywall or ceiling, an IICRC certified water removal company can help to avoid future problems like mold.

If your appliances have been submerged, components can sustain damage even if they appear to dry out later.

Finally, make sure to contact your insurance company. It may be able to supply options for water removal services it works with who can respond quickly.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org.