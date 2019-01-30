LIVE: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett briefs the media on how the city is dealing with bitter cold temps
Wind chill warning for SE Wisconsin until noon Thursday
Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin

‘It’s too cold!’ Mr. Hot Dog says no school in South Dakota

Posted 12:41 pm, January 30, 2019, by

PARKER, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota school district is using a talking hot dog to announce closures due to the extreme cold .

In a video posted to the Parker School District’s Facebook page, Mr. Hot Dog says: “I’m a hot dog! I need some heat! I’m not a cold dog! … You cannot have school! It’s too cold outside.”

Mr. Hot Dog — complete with eyes, teeth, a bun and mustard — says he spoke with Superintendent Donavan DeBoer and that school will be closed Wednesday. Mr. Hot Dog suggested students can instead watch Netflix or bake a cake, but “No Fortnite !”

DeBoer told the Argus Leader that he created the video using Snapchat.