‘Little cabin fever:’ Some bar patrons, shoppers not discouraged by dangerous cold

MILWAUKEE — There were at least 1,000 closings listed in FOX6’s system Wednesday, Jan. 30 amid a wind chill warning and dangerous, bitterly cold temperatures — so we wanted to know, what was open?

The FOX6 Weather Experts said the dangerously cold weather would continue through Thursday morning, with wind chills around -35° Wednesday evening, dropping to -45° by morning.

For many, the best place to be Wednesday night was cozying up next to a fire, but for Bruce and Sara Yenter, that meant leaving home, and heading out into the bitter cold to get to Camp Bar.

“Little cabin fever, and this is the perfect place to come,” said Bruce Yenter.

They joined other patrons, not discouraged by the temperatures.

“I figured it was a nice day to get out of the house,” said Bruce Yenter.

Many businesses in the Milwaukee area were closed, and people opted to stay home, but for some, there was still a job to do.

“It’s important for us to stay open, no matter the weather conditions,” said Tamir Kaloti, Hayat Pharmacy.

Hayat’s 12 locations were open Wednesday to ensure customers would be able to get the medication they need. They even delivered to those unable to leave their homes.

“Our community is relying on us to provide critical health care products and services,” said Kaloti.

In downtown Milwaukee, it was also business as usual at Metro Market.

“We do offer a lot of options if they just need to come in — last-minute items for dinner, or just spend a little bit of time indoors,” said Amy Tran, Metro Market.

While it was quieter than normal at the grocery store, there were still customers who ventured out to get what they needed, and they were bundled up.

“Two separate jackets, this hoodie, a sweater underneath it, finally my shirt,” said David Ibanez, shopper.

“You’ve got to expect this — winter in Wisconsin,” said Sara Yenter.

Metro Market officials said they told employees not to put themselves in harm’s way to get to work. Those who were able to make it in were treated to hot chocolate and pizza.