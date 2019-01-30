Milwaukee police seek help to locate Larry Semons, wanted for bank robbery

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in their search for Larry Semons.

Semons, 22, is a wanted for a bank robbery that occurred on S. 1st St. near the Milwaukee River on Saturday morning, Dec. 1, 2018. Officials say Semons entered the bank around 11:25 a.m. on that date and stated, “This is a robbery.” He then implied that he had a weapon and demanded the bank teller put money into a bag. The suspect later took the bag and fled the bank with a substantial amount of money.

Semons is described as a male, black, 5’11” tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Semons, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.