MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 31 due to inclement weather.

All schools and district offices are closed as well as all district after school, recreation and athletic programs and events.

It’s the fifth straight school day classes have been canceled for MPS students. The district closed schools on Friday, Jan. 25, Monday, Jan. 28, Tuesday, Jan. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 30.

