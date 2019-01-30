‘Never experienced anything like this:’ Delivery drivers stay busy in bitter cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- The bitterly cold weather Wednesday, Jan. 30 was hard for some people to avoid. That includes those who had to work outside. Inside Jet's Pizza in Glendale, the phone lines were just as hot as the pizzas coming out of the oven.

"Super busy," said Bobby Svoboda, delivery driver. "Definitely busier than the average day. Probably twice as many deliveries."

As people at home ordered deep dish pizza during the deep freeze, delivery drivers like Svoboda were out in force.

"There's not that many cars, so that is good," said Svoboda.

During deliveries, Svoboda called customers as soon as he pulled up. He said the less time in the dangerous cold, the better.

"I have never experienced anything like this," said Svoboda.

It felt colder in Milwaukee than Antarctica. For so many workers, the bitter, brutal cold was inescapable, but they had a strategy to stay warm.

"I have leggings, pants, two socks, two shirts, a dress shirt and gloves," said Maria Rodriguez, Jet's Pizza delivery driver.

Rodriguez said the below-zero temperatures were challenging to work in. With all the negatives, some braving the outdoors were trying to see the positives.

"It's really rough," said Bryce Rooney, Cintas. "At the end of the day, it is my job. Now I know I don't have to make up this day another time."

For delivery drivers, the winter weather paid off.

"It's kind of the worst. It's really cold, but everyone tips pretty well, so it's alright," said Svoboda.