‘Patients are loving it:’ Staff at New Berlin orthodontist make best of bitter cold

NEW BERLIN -- If you can't beat the bitter cold, you have to make the best of it. That is exactly what the staff at PHM Orthodontists in New Berlin did on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Everyone in the ofice dressed in beach attire in an effort to take the chill out of the air -- and lighten everyone's mood. The staff even got the patients in on the act.

"Patients are loving it. We're having so much fun today. We've forgotten all about the cold outside," said Michael Payne, orthodontist. "I was expecting a lot of people to not want to come out and brave the cold. But we have been really busy today. People are taking advantage of the snow day at school -- coming in and having a great time with us."

Payne told FOX6 News this is not the first time the staff at PHM Orthodontists changed things up a bit. They have done this for holidays as well.