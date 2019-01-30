× Sheriff: Man killed parents, brother after dispute over thousands of dollars he sent to Bulgarian ‘cam girl’

CHULUOTA, Fla.– Investigators believe a man killed his parents and brother after they got into an argument about hundreds of thousands of dollars that he’d sent to a Bulgarian woman through a pornographic website.

Grant Amato, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Chad Amato, 59, Margaret Amato, 61 and Cody Amato, 31.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds in separate rooms of their home on Sultan Circle early Friday morning, Jan. 25, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Grant Amato had been admitted to a south Florida rehab center for sex addiction treatment in December. His family ordered him to go to the rehab center after they found out he’d wired more than $200,000 of their money to a woman in Bulgaria.

When Grant Amato returned from rehab, his family ordered him not to have any communication with the woman in Bulgaria, but he said he continued speaking with the woman on Twitter.

On the night of Jan. 24, Grant Amato’s father confronted him about the communication. Chad Amato and his wife, along with their 31-year-old son, were found dead the next morning.

The bodies were found at the home in the Pickett Downs subdivision after an employer of one of the victims requested a welfare check when the man failed to show up for work.

Investigators identified Grant Amato as a person of interest in the case on Friday. He was found Saturday at a hotel in Orange County.

He was released Sunday while investigators continued to gather evidence and was arrested early Monday at a hotel in Lake Mary.