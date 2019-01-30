Total loss: Nearly 15 departments respond to fire at home in Menomonee Falls, in bitter cold

MENOMONEE FALLS — Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Ridgeline Trail in Menomonee Falls amid bitterly cold conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

It happened around 11 a.m.

Officials said the fire started in a laundry room, and the family was able to escape. No one was hurt.

The fire required about 15 departments, and to keep firefighters safe in the dangerous cold, crews were rotated in and out to limit their exposure to the elements.

The house was deemed a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.