1st opportunity to buy single-game tickets: Brewers ‘Arctic Tailgate’ set for Feb. 16

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers officials have scheduled the annual “Arctic Tailgate” event for Saturday, Feb. 16. The event not only marks the first official sign of spring, but also the first opportunity for fans to buy single-game tickets for the 2019 regular season.

According to a news release from Brewers officials, single-game tickets will be available for purchase at the Miller Park Box Office, online or by calling 414-902-4000 beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, but for Brewers fans brave enough to face the harsh Wisconsin winter weather, the party begins on Friday, Feb. 15.

The Miller Park parking lots will open at noon on Friday, with the Arctic Tailgate party beginning as early as 3 p.m.

Featuring live music by the Rhythm Kings and appearances by Brewers alumni, Bernie Brewer and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages, Miller Park will be the place to be for fans looking to celebrate the return of Brewers baseball. The tailgate party will also feature various competitions and chances for fans to win prizes, including a cornhole tournament as well as a Brewers trivia contest that will give fans the opportunity to take home autographed Brewers merchandise. Free brats, courtesy of Johnsonville, and beverages, courtesy of Pepsi and MillerCoors, will be provided on Friday evening, while free donuts will be supplied by Grebe’s Bakery on Saturday morning.

The first 250 fans who stay overnight will receive an exclusive “I Survived the Arctic Tailgate” T-shirt.

Brewers officials noted in the release staying overnight won’t be allowed if the projected temperatures are below 10°.

In addition to the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets, Brewers officials said a very limited number of opening day tickets will be available at this event, with each fan able to purchase a maximum of four.

Below is safety and parking information for the event, along with ticket information, per the news release:

Participants will not be permitted to set up camp prior to noon on Feb. 15. No hand-made or hand-built shelters shall be permitted. No shelters made of cardboard or wood will be permitted. Shelters with a footprint greater than 100 square feet are not permitted unless otherwise approved by the Brewers. Miller Park power sources are not available for public use and gas generators are not permitted on the property. Only state-approved gas/propane heating/grilling units with fuel-valve turn-offs and self-contained charcoal/wood units are permitted; provided, however, that they must be a minimum distance of 25 feet from the building or shelters. Activity and items permitted on the premises are subject to the approval of the Brewers. The Brewers reserve the right to remove any shelter, items, or individuals from the property. Demand-based pricing, which provides the best ticket value for fans, will return for all Brewers games this season. The pricing structure will be implemented in almost all of the Miller Park seating categories, excluding All-Inclusive Areas, Suites and the Uecker Seats. Beginning with the first day of single-game ticket sales, pricing for all 81 regular season home games is subject to change. Fans will usually receive the lowest price when they purchase their seats in advance. For more information regarding demand-based pricing for specific games, fans can visit brewers.com/tickets. Fans will also be able to purchase parking passes in advance for all Brewers home games at Miller Park in 2019, including opening day. Complete details regarding Miler Park parking prices are as follows: General Parking: Advanced-purchase general parking passes will be $12 for Monday through Friday games and $13 for opening day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. General parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $15 for Monday-Friday contests and $20 for opening day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Preferred Parking: Advanced-purchase preferred parking passes will be $17 for Monday through Friday games and $19 for opening day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Preferred parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $25 for Monday-Friday contests and $30 for opening day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus Parking: Advanced-purchase bus parking passes will be $50 for Monday through Friday games, $75 for opening day and $60 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $75 for Monday-Friday contests and $100 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes for opening day ca only be purchased in advance. Along with single-game tickets, parking passes are available for purchase at the Miller Park Box Office, online or by calling 414-902-4000. The Miller Park Box Office will remain open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16. The normal Miller Park Box Office hours are from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays (with extended hours on game days).

