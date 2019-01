MILWAUKEE — After a bitter cold snap kept thousands of students home for several days, Milwaukee Public Schools announced all schools will be open and classes will resume on Friday, Feb. 1.

All schools & district offices are open. All district after school, recreation, athletic programs and events will resume as well. We look forward to welcoming all students & staff back! — Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) January 31, 2019

